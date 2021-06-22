E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $138,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 73,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,886,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,318,000 after buying an additional 133,101 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 458,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 123,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.