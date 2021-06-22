E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $135,000 Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 51,708 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 716.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 127,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,869,000 after buying an additional 357,099 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $851.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.64. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

