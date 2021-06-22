E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of EDIT opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

