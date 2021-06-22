E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in FibroGen by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 31.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

FGEN stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.