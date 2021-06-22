E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Shares of LGND opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

