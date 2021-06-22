E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.04 ($12.99).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.98 ($11.74) on Friday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.14.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

