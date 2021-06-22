eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.24.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

EBAY opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,345,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

