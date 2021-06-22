Emera (TSE:EMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.45. Emera shares last traded at C$57.30, with a volume of 366,138 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The company has a market cap of C$14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

