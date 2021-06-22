Emerald Crypto Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $362,097.93 and approximately $88.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

