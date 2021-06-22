Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc. owned 0.11% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,949. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.92.

