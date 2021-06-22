Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and $374,189.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.00370521 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000534 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002937 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017189 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.