Energo (TSL) Price Down 42.3% This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Energo coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Energo has traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $2,154.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.50 or 0.00637691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.45 or 0.07198267 BTC.

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

