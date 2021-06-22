EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 188,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

