Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 21,129 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,150,000 after acquiring an additional 301,358 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 190,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.