Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 9,297 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

TER opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.