Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology stock opened at $611.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.31. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.11 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.