Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Olin by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLN opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In related news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

