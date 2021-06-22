Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,654 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of The Wendy’s worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

WEN opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

