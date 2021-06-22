Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,166 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.54. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

