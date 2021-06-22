EnterCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $70,062.15 and approximately $33.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.06 or 0.00627861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00076096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.20 or 0.06970041 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

