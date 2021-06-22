Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,039 Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 72.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 26,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE GEL opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.74. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

