Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,715 Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cellectar Biosciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,688,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

