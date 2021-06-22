Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 3.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.