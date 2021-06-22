Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

