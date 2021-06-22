Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.54 Million

Brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report $583.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.12 million and the highest is $600.21 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $653.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

