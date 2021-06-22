Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.09% of Iteris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

