Ergoteles LLC Invests $241,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

