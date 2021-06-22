Ergoteles LLC Invests $271,000 in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,770,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at $49,759,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 733,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,686 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 56.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.