Ergoteles LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SJW Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.39. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

