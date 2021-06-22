Ergoteles LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

