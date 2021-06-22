Ergoteles LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

