Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $105,590.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,981 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,344.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $401,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,399.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,096 shares of company stock worth $8,687,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

