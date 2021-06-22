Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAXU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,628,000.

OTCMKTS ASAXU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

