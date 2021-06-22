Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Gap Up to $47.50

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.50, but opened at $48.56. Essential Utilities shares last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 933 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after acquiring an additional 576,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

