Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce $350.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.45 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $370.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 747.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.95. 10,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,256. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

