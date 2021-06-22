Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.920-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-12.460 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.25.

ESS traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.97. 346,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,676. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $316.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

