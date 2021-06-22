Ethic Inc. Has $58,000 Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.49. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

