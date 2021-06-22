Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

NYSE:CAT opened at $213.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.