Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $374,000 Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Discovery by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Discovery by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

DISCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

