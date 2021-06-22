Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

BA opened at $245.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

