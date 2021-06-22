Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

