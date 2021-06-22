Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 7,000 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

