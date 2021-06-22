Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 84 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 227.8% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $266.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.43 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.