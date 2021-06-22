Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $64,000 Position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lantronix by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,517.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.87 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 2.03. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

