EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,784. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $2,385,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in EVERTEC by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.