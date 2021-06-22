Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 417 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,478 shares of company stock worth $19,527,412 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.11. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

