Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $153,086,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,798,420 shares of company stock valued at $335,410,033 in the last quarter.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

