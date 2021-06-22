Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb Sells 60,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00.

EXEL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,372. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

