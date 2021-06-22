EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $35,366.24 and approximately $20,156.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00083358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.76 or 0.00644561 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

