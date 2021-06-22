F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.26.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

